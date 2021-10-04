State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $23,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $26.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

