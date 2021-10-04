State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 436,886 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,886 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 123,228 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 331,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 135,847 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

