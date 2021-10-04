Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Star Group worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Star Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Star Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Star Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Star Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Star Group, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

