Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 7%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 23,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,712,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,647.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $2,246,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

