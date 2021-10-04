SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. SSE has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.0679 per share. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.38%.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

