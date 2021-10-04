SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX in a research note issued on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $56.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPX by 5,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,670,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 348,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

