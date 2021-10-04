Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Spire worth $52,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

