SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,442,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

MDY traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $486.58. 127,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,868. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $336.60 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.74.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

