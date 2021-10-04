SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 1.47% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $60,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,649. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

