Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

NYSE LUV opened at $54.35 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after buying an additional 362,019 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

