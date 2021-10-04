Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

