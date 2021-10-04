Solstein Capital LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in GDS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in GDS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in GDS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.82. 31,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.41. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

