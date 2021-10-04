Solstein Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,246,000 after buying an additional 112,473 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 429,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.98. 106,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,055. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

