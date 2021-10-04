Solstein Capital LLC Invests $239,000 in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,043,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,362,000 after buying an additional 477,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,844,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19,195.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 647,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth $22,615,000.

NYSEARCA EWQ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.33. 63,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,711. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

