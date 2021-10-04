Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,730,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $88.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,642.10. The company had a trading volume of 58,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,784.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,495.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

