Solstein Capital LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.01. 452,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

