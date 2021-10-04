Solstein Capital LLC Buys 496 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up about 1.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,245 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

EXPE stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

