Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 10,638 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freed Investment Group boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after purchasing an additional 697,311 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after buying an additional 615,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after buying an additional 537,699 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,667,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,347.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 249,213 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

