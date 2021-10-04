SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $357.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.58.

SEDG opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

