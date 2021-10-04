SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,926,100 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 28,480,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.9 days.

SOHOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. 7,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,047. SOHO China has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

