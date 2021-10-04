SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,926,100 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 28,480,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.9 days.
SOHOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. 7,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,047. SOHO China has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
About SOHO China
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.