SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) vs. CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Head to Head Review

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and CURO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A CURO Group $847.40 million 0.87 $75.73 million $1.52 11.74

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SoFi Technologies and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 51.22%. CURO Group has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.94%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than CURO Group.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A CURO Group 19.21% 33.91% 4.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CURO Group beats SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

