Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Short Interest Up 89.3% in September

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,216,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share alerts:

Shares of DNAA remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.