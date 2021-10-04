Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Holdings Lowered by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP reduced its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,889 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPOD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $3,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $1,365,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of IPOD stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.