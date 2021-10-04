Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $353.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNOW. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Snowflake stock opened at $303.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.97 and its 200 day moving average is $256.32. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.58. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 974,868 shares of company stock valued at $284,598,459 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

