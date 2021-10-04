Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Short Interest Up 60.9% in September

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $16.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75. Snap One has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPO. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

