Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 61.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on stock opened at $209.42 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

