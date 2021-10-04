Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Purchases £22,811.03 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider John Shipsey purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,441 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £22,811.03 ($29,802.76).

LON:SMIN traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,438 ($18.79). 307,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,444.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,531.45. The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. Smiths Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

