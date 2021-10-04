SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Short Interest Up 67.0% in September

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the August 31st total of 820,400 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

SKYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $10,529,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $8,517,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

