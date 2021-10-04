Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.72

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.72 and last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 58601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$850.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,310.33. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,750 over the last quarter.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

