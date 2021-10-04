Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $291.76

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $291.76 and last traded at $291.76, with a volume of 956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Signature Bank by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

