Short Interest in Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Drops By 54.0%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the August 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.2 days.

Shares of YDUQY opened at $4.44 on Monday. Yduqs Participações has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yduqs Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

