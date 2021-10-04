Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Declines By 31.7%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CANSF stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Willow Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.