Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Increases By 112.5%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Westhaven Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

WTHVF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.