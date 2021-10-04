Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Rises By 89.3%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the August 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,132.0 days.

Tokuyama stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Tokuyama has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

