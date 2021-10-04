Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Increases By 157.1%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 85.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

NYSE SZC opened at $46.92 on Monday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.