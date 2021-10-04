Short Interest in Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Drops By 35.8%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

TBAKF stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

