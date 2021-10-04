Short Interest in Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Drops By 35.8%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
TBAKF stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Ted Baker has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.92.
Ted Baker Company Profile
