Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Declines By 42.7%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,900 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 919,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bello bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 301,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,300 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 807,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reed’s by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Reed’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 1,322.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 280,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REED opened at $0.58 on Monday. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on REED shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 target price on the stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

