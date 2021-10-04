Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Decreases By 29.7%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 791,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDHL. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $5,163,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.47. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. On average, research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

