Short Interest in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Declines By 54.0%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PTIC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.80. 64 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,326. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $14,685,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,301,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

