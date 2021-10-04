Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Expands By 109.4%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the August 31st total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,393,000.

Shares of XPDI opened at $10.17 on Monday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

