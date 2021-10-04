Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Decreases By 35.3%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of PFL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,143. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Featured Article: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.