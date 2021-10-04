Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Decreases By 35.3%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of PFL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,143. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 69,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 579,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.