Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Increases By 100.0%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

