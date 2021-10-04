Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Expands By 125.3%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ORKLY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 125,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orkla ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

