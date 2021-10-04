Short Interest in Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Drops By 53.3%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northern Vertex Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NHVCF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.08. 29,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,432. Northern Vertex Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

