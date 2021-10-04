Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Declines By 28.3%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of KMTUY opened at $24.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
