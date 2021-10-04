Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Declines By 28.3%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of KMTUY opened at $24.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. Analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

