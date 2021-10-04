Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Drops By 55.6%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IVDA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 272,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

