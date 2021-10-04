Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Drops By 50.9%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS IAALF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,780. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

