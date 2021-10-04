Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Decreases By 47.4%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HVRRY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

