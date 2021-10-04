Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Decreases By 60.9%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSMG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $114.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -1.09. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

