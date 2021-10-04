Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Decreases By 60.9%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Glory Star New Media Group
Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.
