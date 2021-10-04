Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Grows By 44.2%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

POTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. 391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,216. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POTX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000.

